Fred Warner is the perfect linebacker for today’s NFL

I must confess, I have been playing a lot of Starfield the past few weeks.

The video game, the latest release from Bethesda Studios, is their most ambitious yet. The company behind such games as Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has created a vast world to explore in their first foray into space. Starfield boasts over 1,000 planets for players to explore, and reportedly “countless” moons and space stations to visit.

Frankly, it may be the last video game I ever play, given everything there is to see.

Like all good video games, Starfield is filled with villains, shady characters, and things that go bump in the night. In the first two categories you have the Crimson Fleet (a group of interstellar pirates), the Ecliptic Mercenaries (a group willing to kill for credits), Spacers (I’m fairly certain they’re just mad at everyone), and countless other groups and factions.

In the latter category what is the creature that bumps loudest in the night?

The terrormorph.

Without divulging too much in the way of spoilers, terrormorphs are the most terrifying creatures in this universe. With multiple legs, they can cover a great distance in the blink of an eye. They are extremely powerful, tough to bring down, and can turn a good day bad in an instant.

As I was settling in for another session in the stars Wednesday night — while still thinking about work because of course — it hit me.

Fred Warner is the NFL’s version of a terrormorph.

In the modern NFL, with the emphasis on the passing game, defenses have built up front, and in the secondary. The role of the off-ball linebacker in today’s game has been questioned as a result. Now, there are some who believe a return to defense and “bigger” football is around the corner, but until that day truly arrives, off-ball linebackers need to find ways to defend both the run and the pass to be considered valuable in today’s game.

Which is exactly what Warner does, with freakish ability.

Through just two games we have again been treated to what he does so well, in both facets of football. We have seen Warner blow up running plays, as he did on this red zone snap against the Los Angeles Rams last week:

The Rams try a weakside run to the left, but Warner shuts this down before it has a chance to get going. When you hear the phrase “downhill trigger” used to describe a linebacker, think of this play.

And shudder if you are an offensive coordinator or a running back.

If you are an offensive tackle tasked with climbing to the second level to get a block on Warner, you better get on your horse at the snap. Watch Warner react to this run action, beat the blocker to the spot, and chop down Kyren Williams on this play:

Here is yet one more example of Warner’s range and explosiveness against the run, as he blows up a carry from Najee Harris:

Of course, given the importance of the passing game off-ball linebackers have to be able to contribute when the opposing quarterback drops to throw. This is something Warner also does at an extremely high level, whether rushing the passer, or dropping into coverage. Warner’s athleticism and vision make him a very effective blitzer, as you see on this snap against the Rams from last week:

Warner explodes through the a-gap, putting Matthew Stafford under immediate pressure. Stafford, hoping to survive another day, gets the ball out quickly and the pass falls incomplete.

Stafford was not as lucky later in the game:

Terrifying, indeed.

Then there is what Warner brings to the table in coverage. His athleticism and feel for the game make him a threat to opposing passing games whether he is in man or zone coverage. On this play against the Pittsburgh Steelers the 49ers are in zone coverage, but Warner is matching the vertical route from the tight end. With two safeties deep, Kenny Pickett wants to split them with the seam route, but Warner runs with the tight end step-for-step:

His deflection creates the opportunity for the turnover, and safety Talanoa Hufanga is happy to capitalize.

Or take this play from last season, where Warner feels the route concept develop against the Miami Dolphins, gets under the dig route, and breaks up the throw from Tua Tagovailoa:

Warner is the NFL’s version of a terrormorph. An explosive, athletic being who strikes fear in the hearts of all those who come across its path. Warner’s ability to shut down the running game, get after the quarterback, or disrupt passing games makes him the prototypical modern NFL linebacker.

And something terrifying to see in your field of vision, just like a terrormorph.

But you do not even have to leave the galaxy to see this one in action.