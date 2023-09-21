Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2023

Week 2 is in the books and for so much of the league this season is already a mess. The only happy division might be the NFC South who are somehow sitting at 6-2 on the year with only the hapless Panthers struggling without a win.

Blown expectations is really the name of the game. Teams like the Chargers drastically underperforming, the Bengals looking like a mess, Deshaun Watson playing like a man who doesn’t understand how football works — and that’s before we get to season-defining injuries to Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb and more.

I finished last in picks last week, so as punishment I had to tweet something awful which was written by our own Jeanna Kelley — who, it should be noted, is a Falcons fan aiming to inflict pain on me.

One thing is certain: 2023 sure as hell isn’t boring. It has made trying to pick winners from week to week profoundly difficult though, because nobody is playing like we thought they would from week to week.

Nonetheless, the picks move on. This week we have a lot of people in full agreement — without a lot of wiggle room on the closer games. Let’s dive in.