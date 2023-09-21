Justin Fields and Luke Getsy shared the most awkward hug of the NFL season

On Wednesday, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields vented his frustrations to the assembled media and drew headlines for suggesting coaching was part of his poor play to start the season. As his quotes started making the rounds, Fields called the media back for a quick huddle just to make sure everyone knew he was taking accountability for his play and working alongside the coaches to figure out how to solve Chicago’s many problems.

Fields’ quotes were almost immediately overshadowed by the mysterious departure of defensive coordinator Alan Williams shortly there after. The fact that the Bears also put their starting left tackle, Braxton Jones, on IR with a neck injury barely even registered.

On Thursday, as the Bears were still grappling with the fallout of the myriad of issues, Fields and offensive coordinator shared for moment captured by cameras. The result was a hilariously awkward hug in an attempt to bury the hatchet. Justin, blink twice if you need help.

Hug it out guys, hug it out pic.twitter.com/3q0FIdBLcm — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) September 21, 2023

This might be the most awkward sports hug since Dwight Howard invaded Stan Van Gundy’s press conference as he was pushing his way out of the Orlando Magic.

Chicago’s offense has been horrible so far, and Fields and Getsy are both under the microscope. The Bears’ game plan to have Fields make quick throws to the flats on screens and swing passes doesn’t fit his skill set. At the same time, Chicago has gone away from the designed runs and deep shots they had some success with last season. It will be fascinating to see if Chicago’s offense looks any different going forward.

The Bears, at 0-2, are in desperate need of a win, especially after Fields’ comments this week. Unfortunately for them, next on the schedule is a date with Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It’s hard to believe things are going to get better for the Bears before they get even worse.