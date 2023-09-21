Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs feared lost for the season with a knee injury

The Dallas Cowboys are fearing the worst after cornerback Trevon Diggs left practice with a knee injury on Thursday. According to multiple reports, Diggs was spotted on crutches following practice, and the team is awaiting results of an MRI.

According to one report, the team fears that the talented cornerback suffered a torn ACL during practice:

The #Cowboys fear that Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/ZbZvotcQTy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network followed that post on social media with an update, indicating that sources in Dallas believe Diggs has indeed suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the rest of the season:

An MRI already confirmed Trevon Diggs' injury, per source. He's done for the season. https://t.co/PQ7mS4a9hV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

The cornerback led the NFL with 11 interceptions during the 2021 season, the most in a single year for a defender since the 1981 campaign.

Dallas is off to a 2-0 start, and the play of their defense has been a big reason why. Losing the talented cornerback for any stretch of time — let alone the entire season — would be a big blow to the Cowboys.