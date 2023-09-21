 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs feared lost for the season with a knee injury

Cowboys fans are fearing the worst after Trevon Diggs left practice with a knee injury

By Mark Schofield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are fearing the worst after cornerback Trevon Diggs left practice with a knee injury on Thursday. According to multiple reports, Diggs was spotted on crutches following practice, and the team is awaiting results of an MRI.

According to one report, the team fears that the talented cornerback suffered a torn ACL during practice:

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network followed that post on social media with an update, indicating that sources in Dallas believe Diggs has indeed suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the rest of the season:

The cornerback led the NFL with 11 interceptions during the 2021 season, the most in a single year for a defender since the 1981 campaign.

Dallas is off to a 2-0 start, and the play of their defense has been a big reason why. Losing the talented cornerback for any stretch of time — let alone the entire season — would be a big blow to the Cowboys.

