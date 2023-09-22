Andrew Luck was the real winner of 49ers-Giants

There’s leaning into the bit, and then there’s absolutely owning it.

During the post-game show on Amazon Prime following Thursday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants, retired quarterback Andrew Luck absolutely owned one of social media’s best football bits.

While Luck was still playing, one of the best social media accounts was “@CaptAndrewLuck,” a play on Luck’s new beard that portrayed the passer as a Civil War captain, with an affinity for squirrel oil. Prior to Colts games the account would tweet dispatches from “Captain Luck” from the front such as this one:

Dearest mother —

I have received your care package of sugared beaver tail and cured badger shins. We continue our march to face the Jungle Cat men once more. My sidearm continues to be true, the Squirrel Oil being a tremendous benefit. Please inform the cows I am well.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) November 29, 2018

The account went largely silent following Luck’s surprising retirement in 2019 — although the tweet following that announcement might have been one of the best ever from the account — but it is clear that the retired quarterback was paying attention. Because when he appeared on the post-game show Thursday night, he was dressed as a Civil War captain:

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you, Andrew Luck. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/VfC2XwQYqZ — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 22, 2023

The real Captain Luck was also here to spread some good news.

The war is over.

Andrew Luck dressed as Capt. Andrew Luck "I've been great, the war is over" pic.twitter.com/WDSmBDmaW8 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 22, 2023

The @CaptAndrewLuck spawned many similar accounts, but as often the case few could capture the magic of the original.

Luck’s joy in paying tribute to the account might be the best evidence of all.