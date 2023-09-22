The Chicago Bears are down bad again, have $100K in equipment stolen

It’s been a hell of a week for the Chicago Bears, and there’s seemingly no end in sight.

First the team lost to the Buccaneers in a game that led to widespread criticism of Justin Fields, then Fields threw his coaching staff under the bus. It got worse when defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in mysterious circumstances that still haven’t been resolved, and wide receiver D.J. Moore was caught on an open mic agreeing that he wasn’t being used right. Now the Bears are victims of theft.

According to ABC7 in Chicago, sometime on Wednesday night Solider Field was broken into, with thieves tearing down a security fence and driving away with over $100,000 in lawnmowers and Gator utility vehicles used by the grounds crew to tend to the field.

It’s impossible to find a time in history where one team has had this many issues all at once. Granted, players upset with usage and coaches resigning isn’t exactly new, but two star offensive players, the team botching how it announced Williams’ resignation and then the stadium being broken into really put the Bears on a whole other level.

The vibes are so impossibly bad it’s incredible. At this point it wouldn’t surprise me if we find out the equipment theft leads to 15 others scandals we never saw coming.

Hug your local Bears fan this week, they need it. If you’re in Chicago just hug each other.