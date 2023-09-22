Tony Pollard talks about the Dallas Cowboys’ fast start, his recent success, and more

Through two weeks of the NFL season the Dallas Cowboys look like one of the best teams in the league. Obviously two weeks is not an enormous amount of time, but facts are facts.

Anywhere you look people are (rightfully) singing the praises of the Cowboys defense, but the offense is hardly just tagging along for the ride. Last week’s win against the New York Jets produced one of the more efficient performances of quarterback Dak Prescott’s career and also produced a notable career mark for running back Pollard.

Pollard, who returned this season after fracturing his fibula in the divisional round playoff loss, isn’t just back but is so with a force. Dallas gave him 25 carries against the Jets which is significant given that it is a career high for him.

When it comes to things like these people will always worry that it is too much or that the player may be feeling some sort of way about it. In an effort to figure out how the player is feeling we decided to ask him ourselves! Thanks to our friends at Chili’s we were joined by Tony Pollard this week over at the Blogging The Boys podcast network. You can listen to my conversation with him below, but please note that we spoke before the Trevon Diggs injury.

Information about Tony Pollard’s partnership with Chili’s:

Time will tell what this season ultimately has in store for both Pollard and the Cowboys as a whole, but it seems like Pollard himself is ready for whatever challenges come their way.