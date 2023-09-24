Rainy weather has turned the MetLife Stadium end zones into a sea of white footprints

As the remnants from Tropical Storm Ophelia work into the northeast, weather could be a factor in multiple NFL games this Sunday. Clashes between the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills at FedEx Field, the tilt between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts in Baltimore, and the AFC East battle between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets could all see wet conditions.

An early impact in that AFC East clash? The end zone.

White paint from the end zones at MetLife Stadium seems to have come off, turning the end zone into a sea of white footprints.

Zack Cox, who covers the Patriots for NESN, was the first to make note of the situation:

Whoever painted the Jets end zone didn’t do the greatest job. There are white footprints all over the place. pic.twitter.com/sJhqGi5sS2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 24, 2023

As the rain continued at MetLife Stadium, more and more white footprints coated the end zone:

Zack Rosenblatt, who covers the Jets for The Athletic, made the same observation:

The amount of footprints on this end zone is kinda hilarious pic.twitter.com/0YeBvaFEKF — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 24, 2023

The condition was not confined to the end zones, as the logo at the 50-yard line was also coated in a bit of white:

The Jets’ midfield logo also is looking rough. Wonder if the paint there will cause footing issues on longer FGs. pic.twitter.com/uzsYzhBYc5 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 24, 2023

On the bright side, at least they didn’t spell the team as the “JEETS” or something.