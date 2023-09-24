Tua Tagovailoa threw no-look shovel pass TD that would make Magic Johnson proud

The Miami Dolphins own the most fun offense in the NFL. Head coach Mike McDaniel is an X’s and O’s genius, Tyreek Hill might be the most explosive receiver in the league, and QB Tua Tagovailoa seems to prove his doubters wrong every week. Miami’s offense put up another highlight to remember early in their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins got on the board early with a Tua bomb to Hill. Miami scored again when rookie running back De’Von Achane found the end zone on an eight-yard run. The third touchdown from the Fins was the best one yet: with the ball at the five-yard line, Tagovailoa dropped back and a threw a no-look shovel pass to Achane for a touchdown. Watch the play here:

The offensive design from the McDaniel’s Dolphins is just beautiful. With Achane potentially emerging as another big play weapon, Miami has the talent to keep putting up points like this all year.

I immediately thought of this Magic Johnson’s clip from “The Last Dance” watching Tua’s no-look TD pass.

As a tortured Bears fan, I’m adopting the Dolphins as my AFC team for the rest of the year. Life is too short for boring football.