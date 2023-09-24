Deshaun Watson just made the worst throwaway in league history

The Cleveland Browns might be 1-1 as Week 3 unfolds, but few fans are happy with the state of their passing game. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has struggled throwing the football, and looks nothing like the passer that was given a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract.

This play against the Tennessee Titans will do little to change that sentiment, as Watson takes a new approach to the forward pass.

By launching one backwards:

Under pressure, and hoping to avoid a sack, Watson tries his hand at throwing the ball away. But by hurling it into the backfield, he opened up some dangerous possibilities for Cleveland.

Thankfully for the Browns, wide receiver Elijah Moore was able to fall on the loose football, preventing what could have been a Cleveland turnover.

On a brighter note for the Browns, Watson’s statistics in the first half are better than just the one play highlighted above. Watson hit on 15 of his first 19 passing attempts, for 142 yards and a touchdown to give Cleveland a 10-3 lead before halftime.

We can just forget about this play.