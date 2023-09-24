Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce’s touchdown by chest bumping Chiefs fan

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are just maybe America’s newest power couple. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and superstar songwriter have been “quietly hanging out” recently, and the speculation about their relationship is about to go to the next level. Swift is attending the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium, and will watch the game from Kelce’s box.

Rich Eisen of NFL Network first reported that Swift would be attending the Chiefs-Bears game. Adam Schefter confirmed the report just before kickoff.

Swift is wearing a Chiefs jacket and watching the game next to Kelce’s mother. The Chiefs were already routing the Bears in the third quarter when Kelce scored his first touchdown of the day. The cameras immediately cut to Swift in the stands, who screamed in celebration as KC ran up the score.

Swift even chest bumped the fan next to her:

| The chest bump ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JDVvnRqQFl — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) September 24, 2023

Here’s the first pictures of Swift at the game

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Taylor Swift in the suite with Mama Kelce is the HARDEST LAUNCH OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/VsYqdgVG32 — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) September 24, 2023

Taylor Swift in the house alongside Donna Kelce … watching Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce play against the Bears. #Swifties #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SPfrn7nchK — Nick Wagner (@WagsPhoto) September 24, 2023

Taylor entering the stadium suite at Arrowhead today to watch the Chiefs vs Bears game with Travis Kelce’s mom! pic.twitter.com/nXZpR0qVlj — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 24, 2023

Taylor Swift clapping politely at Travis's blocking pic.twitter.com/MHxCS7K4IN — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 24, 2023

Kelce spoke about inviting Swift to the game earlier this week on The Pat McAfee Show. Kelce said “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. We’ll see what happens in the near future.’”

First of all, I absolutely cannot believe we are subjecting Taylor Swift to the 2023 Chicago Bears. She is way too talented to be watching that garbage. Kelce knows exactly what he’s doing, though. He will probably have a big day with Swift in the stands and one of the worst teams in the NFL as his competition.

We’ll update this story as it develops.