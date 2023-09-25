Sad Broncos player shows Denver has already hit rock bottom by Week 3

Garett Bolles was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he’s been one of the team’s better players ever since. The left tackle was rewarded with a five-year, $68 million extension at the end of his rookie contract, and was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2020. Bolles is now returning from a broken leg that cost him almost all of last season, but his hope for a brighter future in Denver still isn’t happening.

The Miami Dolphins put one of the greatest beatdowns in NFL history on the Broncos on Sunday, winning 70-20 in a record-setting game for the Fins’ offense. Miami set a new NFL record with 726 yards, and finished only three points away from setting the NFL’s all-time single-game scoring mark. After the game, Bolles aired his frustrations to the media, and sounded incredibly sad about the state of Broncos football in 2023. Watch the viral clip of Boles here:

“I’ve been here for seven years and all I’ve done is lost.”



Broncos lineman Garett Bolles shared his emotions after Denver’s 50 point defeat in Miami. #9sports pic.twitter.com/Q8eR2I68H6 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 24, 2023

“Tired of losing, man. I’ve been here for seven years and all I’ve done is lost. It’s frustrating.”

Related Bet against the Broncos on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Broncos haven’t made the NFL Playoffs since their 2015 Super Bowl victory helmed by Peyton Manning. Bolles hasn’t even come close to the NFL Playoffs since joining the Broncos. The team has never finished better than 7-9 since he was drafted.

It sure seems like Sean Payton and Russell Wilson aren’t capable of fixing the Broncos this season. Denver is one of only five winless teams in the NFL through Sunday’s action in Week 3.

Somehow, the Broncos are favored on the road next week against the Chicago Bears.

FanDuel has the Bears as a 3-point underdog next week… at home against a Broncos team that just lost by 50. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 24, 2023

The loser of Bears-Broncos is the front-runner for the No. 1 pick. While fans might be hyped to tank, the toll of all this losing is already getting to Broncos players.