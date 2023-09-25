Who is Travis Kelce? A guide to the Chiefs player for Taylor Swift fans

Hello friends! If you’ve found your way here it’s probably because you’re looking to learn more about Travis Kelce, the football player that Taylor Swift went to see play in Kansas City on Sunday, before the two left together for a night on the town.

Anyone can read a Wikipedia page to get some basic info, but today we’re going to explain the key things you need to know about Travis, just in case he and Taylor end up being an item. Think of this as an FAQ for all things Kelce.

How old is Travis Kelce and where is he from?

Kelce is 33-years-old, and was born in Ohio. He played college football at the University of Cincinnati, before moving to Kansas City in the NFL. He’s played for the Chiefs his entire career, and realistically has 3-5 years left in his playing career before retirement.

Is he good?

Really, really good. Kelce playing tight end and he’s easily the best in the NFL. After quarterback Patrick Mahomes (the guy who throws the ball) Kelce is the most important player on the Chiefs.

Every year the best players are invited to the Pro Bowl. Think of it like being nominated for a Grammy. The single best player at his position is named an All Pro, which is like winning a Grammy. Travis Kelce has been to the Pro Bowl eight times, and he’s been an All Pro seven times.

It Travis retired today he’d likely be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There is a chance he could finish his career as the greatest tight end in NFL history.

Tight end ... seriously? What is a tight end?

That’s the position Travis plays. In the offense he has two jobs:

Catch passes

Stop defenders (block) for his quarterback

Tight end isn’t normally a glamor position. It’s a vital part of a team, but not normally the focal point. That’s different in Kansas City. Kelce is so good that he’s the team’s top scoring threat. At 6’5, 250 pounds he’s the ideal size for the position and can catch basically anything that comes in his vicinity.

What do I need to know about his personal life?

Travis’ older brother Jason also plays in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles. Last year the two brothers played against each other in the Super Bowl, which turned their mother Donna into a star.

Donna is very close to her sons, and was the older woman talking to Taylor in the box seats on Sunday.

Jason and Travis Kelce do a weekly football podcast together called New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, in which they discuss what it’s like to play in the NFL and how the season is going for the two brothers. It’s often funny, and the two have great charisma.

In 2016 Travis was the subject of a reality dating show on E! titled Catching Kelce. He really hates it being brought up now, and has been pretty embarrassed about it. It wasn’t any worse than any other dating show, but he clearly is a little ashamed he did it in the first place.

That said, the show paired with his on-field ability made him a massive star. In 2023 he hosted Saturday Night Live and was honestly pretty good.

Travis also started the Eighty-Seven & Running foundation in Kansas City, which mentors and provides opportunities for underprivileged youth.

Is he right for Taylor?

I have absolutely no idea. I’ll let them live their life. I will say that Kelce got out of a long-term relationship in 2022 with influencer Kayla Nicole, who he started dating in 2017. Outside of that he’s not known for being a flashy dater, so it’s not like he’s using Taylor for clout.

Welcome to the world of football, Swifties

By default you’re probably Chiefs fans now and it’s a good time to be a Chiefs fan. The team is 2-1 on the season and still the favorite to win the Super Bowl. It’s early in the year, but if they pull it off it would be Travis’ third Super Bowl ring, which is a monumental accomplishment for any player.