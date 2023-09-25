 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Cam Heyward wants help from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Steelers get stuck in Kansas City

The Steelers have been stuck in Kansas City overnight after emergency landing following Raiders win

By Mark Schofield
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 2-1 on the season with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. However, any rest and relaxation at home will have to wait, as the team saw their flight home diverted to Kansas City due to an emergency. As of Monday morning, they are still in Kansas City, on the same plane that needed to make the emergency landing.

Now defensive tackle Cam Heyward is reaching out to some well-known names for help.

The saga began on Pittsburgh’s overnight flight home. According to multiple outlets, the Airbus A330-900 experienced a loss of oil pressure in one of its engines, requiring the diversion to Kansas City:

In the hours after that landing, Heyward started reaching out to some famous friends on social media for assistance. His first ask? Well, you might as well reach out to perhaps the new power couple in the Kansas City area:

Not to be outdone, Heyward then reached out to Snoop Dogg, star of the 2004 comedy Soul Plane:

According to Brooke Pryor, who covers the Steelers for ESPN, the team is still on the initial Airbus A330-900, and has been for some time now:

Monday morning, Adam Schefter from ESPN reported that the team was expected to board a second plane to continue their journey home:

No word on whether Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, or Snoop Dogg had anything to do with the developments.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...