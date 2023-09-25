Cam Heyward wants help from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Steelers get stuck in Kansas City

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 2-1 on the season with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. However, any rest and relaxation at home will have to wait, as the team saw their flight home diverted to Kansas City due to an emergency. As of Monday morning, they are still in Kansas City, on the same plane that needed to make the emergency landing.

Now defensive tackle Cam Heyward is reaching out to some well-known names for help.

The saga began on Pittsburgh’s overnight flight home. According to multiple outlets, the Airbus A330-900 experienced a loss of oil pressure in one of its engines, requiring the diversion to Kansas City:

Per ESPN, multiple Pittsburgh media outlets reported that the Steelers plane landed at KCI Airport at 3:55 a.m. CT because of oil pressure failure in one of the engines. Fire trucks were at the scene inspecting the Airbus A330-900, according to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA.… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 25, 2023

In the hours after that landing, Heyward started reaching out to some famous friends on social media for assistance. His first ask? Well, you might as well reach out to perhaps the new power couple in the Kansas City area:

Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

Not to be outdone, Heyward then reached out to Snoop Dogg, star of the 2004 comedy Soul Plane:

Uncle @SnoopDogg can you come pick us up on the soul plane pic.twitter.com/dYEu5PRwJW — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

According to Brooke Pryor, who covers the Steelers for ESPN, the team is still on the initial Airbus A330-900, and has been for some time now:

Once the Steelers get in the air, flight from KC to Pittsburgh is a little under 2 hours. They’ve been on a plane since 10:30pm PT. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 25, 2023

Monday morning, Adam Schefter from ESPN reported that the team was expected to board a second plane to continue their journey home:

After their team plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning, the Steelers remain on the same plane that left Las Vegas at roughly 11:30 pm PDT last night, waiting for another plane to get them back to Pittsburgh. Steelers were supposed to have landed in… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2023

No word on whether Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, or Snoop Dogg had anything to do with the developments.