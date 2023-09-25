Dolphins fans who took tequila shots after every TD are somehow still standing

The Miami Dolphins’ offense annihilated the Denver Broncos on Sunday in a record-setting Week 3 performance that minted Mike McDaniel’s team as the most explosive in the league. Miami beat the Broncos, 70-20, while breaking the NFL record for most yards in a game, and finishing only three points of setting the league’s new single-game scoring mark.

All of those Miami points hit a little different for one family of Dolphins fans. A man tweeted that he and his group were taking a tequila shot for every Dolphins touchdown on Sunday. For those keeping track at home, that would be 10 — ten! — shots of tequila on Sunday as Miami dropped 70 points. Here’s the post that has been viewed more than 7 million times on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter:

My family does a tequila shot for every dolphins touchdown. Today’s historic win has be rethinking tradition. pic.twitter.com/n5lPd70gGm — Buck Fuffalo (@Buck_Fuffalo) September 24, 2023

It was easy to wonder what happened to these folks after 10 shots of tequila each, but apparently they are still standing. The account offered an update on Monday morning, and said the shots got smaller and smaller as the game reached its conclusion. Smart! No one needs that much tequila, especially on a Sunday.

Hydrating was a smart move, too. We clearly have some veteran drinkers on our hands.

This has got quite a bit of reach so I’ll reply to some of the most popular concerns:

• yes 10 shots is a lot, they got smaller and more ceremonial toward the end.

• yes, we’re good today. Plenty of time to hydrate during and after! — Buck Fuffalo (@Buck_Fuffalo) September 25, 2023

There’s nothing like bonding with family over football. That’s especially the case when a long-suffering fanbase like the Dolphins finally has a good team — and maybe even a great one. I can’t recommend taking that many tequila shots to anyone, but good for these people to still be standing Monday morning.