Jalen Carter is already doing ‘crazy sh**’ for Eagles as a rookie

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow made one of the biggest plays in his team’s 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, and speaking with reporters after the game, he knew exactly who he needed to thank.

Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Following an interception thrown by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Buccaneers took over on their own one-yard line late in the third quarter. Trailing 20-3, Tampa Bay needed to get some offense going immediately, but starting the drive pinned deep, they first needed to get some breathing room.

The Eagles defense, however, had other ideas. And when Baker Mayfield turned to hand off to running back Rachaad White, Philadelphia’s defense was ready, with Morrow slicing through the line to lead the charge and create the safety.

After the game, Morrow praised both defensive coordinator Sean Desai and Carter’s “intentional violence:”

Nicholas Morrow on his safety vs. Buccaneers: “It was a good call by Desai to put movement up front so they couldn’t double Jalen Carter - but they still tried to double JC! So I was able to jump over the center and get the tackle. (Carter’s) violence…he’s intentional.” pic.twitter.com/xeUmEtVghc — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 26, 2023

Looking at the play, you can see what Morrow is talking about when praising both Carter and Desai. The rookie defensive tackle aligns in the B-Gap, between the right guard and the right tackle. Tampa Bay tries to double-team Carter, with the right tackle and an extra offensive lineman aligned at tight end, but at the snap Carter slants between those two players into the C-Gap, using a quick and violent swim move.

As that unfolds, the tackle tumbles to the turf. While the extra offensive lineman manages a block on Carter, Tampa Bay cannot get the double-team block they wanted on the rookie. The quick penetration and violence from the rookie have opened up a hole for Morrow, a hole which the linebacker slices through and gets to White for the safety:

The safety was not the only big play that Carter created Monday night. His awareness, and hustle, forced a fumble early in the game:

Philadelphia would take on a field goal on their ensuing possession to take a 13-3 lead into halftime.

Carter’s first three NFL games have been drawing praise around the locker room and with good reason. The rookie defensive tackle has five tackles and 1.5 sacks on the year, but his presence up front for the Eagles goes beyond the numbers. He has been a disruptive force for Philadelphia through just three games, against both the run, and the pass.

Take this tackle for a loss against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, where he beats the center to the inside and is in the backfield before Alexander Mattison even takes the handoff:

Or take this play from Week 1, where Carter’s quick and violent hands beat the right guard, allowing the rookie to put immediate pressure on Mac Jones and force a quick throw:

Intentional violence.

Carter has been everything the Eagles hoped for through three games, and that is drawing the attention of his teammates. Beyond Morrow’s praise, defensive back Darius Slay had this to say Monday night:

Darius Slay on Jalen Carter: "That is a grown man. This shit (Carter's early career start) is crazy." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 26, 2023

A grown man, indeed.