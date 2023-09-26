 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Swifties are buying up all the Travis Kelce jerseys and merch

Dating Taylor Swift is good for business

By Ricky O'Donnell
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have gone from “quietly hanging out” to what the kids call ‘hard launching’ their relationship during Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game. The superstar singer was at the game sitting next to Kelce’s mom in a skybox. She left the stadium with Kelce, drove away in his car, and two reportedly shared a private dinner in KC.

Swift’s appearance in Kansas City got more attention than anything that actually happened on the field in Week 3. Now her fans are lining up to buy Kelce’s apparel.

Kelce’s jersey is suddenly one of the hottest sellers at Fanatics, according to TMZ.

“Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com,” Fanatics tells us.

Kelce has also seen a huge increase in social media followers, while Chiefs viewership skyrocketed with younger women.

It’s not just Kelce’s jersey that Swift fans are rushing to buy. My friend Claire texted me yesterday that she bought this shirt.

Kelce is No. 87 and Swift loves the number 13. Get it? And yes, I know I have way too many unread texts.

Swifties around the world are having a hard time not spending their money on Kelce apparel.

The Swift/Kelce romance is going to be a huge storyline. We can’t wait for the eventual breakup song, because you just know it’s going to be a hit.

