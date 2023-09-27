Travis Kelce ran the wrong route on purpose and still scored TD vs. Bears

If you needed any proof that the Kansas City Chiefs were just out there trying random stuff in their 41-10 demolition of the Chicago Bears, here’s more examples of their shenanigans and tomfoolery. Late in the game with the Chiefs in the red zone, QB Patrick Mahomes threw a TD to TE Travis Kelce who did not run the right route ... on purpose:

Travis just does what he wants pic.twitter.com/FTGydDm3HP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2023

Related Bet on the Chiefs at DraftKings Sportsbook

From the Chiefs’ perspective, this is the coolest thing ever, and I’m pretty sure this isn’t the first time Mahomes and Kelce have done something like this. It takes a special QB-TE duo to just make shit up during the game and it still result in a touchdown. Mahomes and Kelce play with so much freedom under head coach Andy Reid that allows this really cool thing to be possible. This only works with this coach, QB and pass catcher combination, and I think that rocks. However, some high schooler is going to try this and end up getting his ear yelled off.

From the Bears’ perspective, do you know how bad you have to be for the other team to just be making things up as they go, and it still results in a touchdown ... to put them up 40 TO NOTHING? That’s not only burying you, but then having a whole dance on your grave. Me personally, I wouldn’t take that level of disrespect.

Fight back, Bears. Please fight back.