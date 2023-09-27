Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs is dodging darts and having fun

Despite the Arizona Cardinals being 1-2, starting QB Joshua Dobbs is having the time of his life. A career backup, Dobbs was traded to the Cardinals from the Cleveland Browns before the season began to lead a team that looked to be destined for the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

However, the Cardinals have been competitive, and Dobbs just looks like he’s having so much fun, which is super cool to see. He’s 12th in total EPA per Sports Info Solutions and 19th in Positive Play Rate, even after facing three tough teams. After upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dobbs was able to get his own jokes off at the expense of Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons, who said he was “throwing darts at him” for pregame motivation throughout the week.

Lmao Josh Dobbs clowning Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/vvi5gCW49s — Shawn Finchum (@ShawnFinchum) September 27, 2023

It’s incredible how fun athletes can be when they make their own jokes using social media, and with TikTok and Twitch streaming becoming more and more of a thing, I hope players like Dobbs continue to have fun and do this.

It’s not all fun and games, though. Dobbs has to deal with the ramifications of being on a new team mere weeks before the season starts, like not being able to buy a jersey with his name on it.

Josh Dobbs couldn’t buy his jersey at the Cardinals team store



(via @josh_dobbs1) pic.twitter.com/BmaWkpBOcV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

At least he’s having fun with it, and that’s really all that matters. The Cardinals look more competitive than everyone thought, and Dobbs is a major part of that.

Let’s get him a jersey at the team store though, please.