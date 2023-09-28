Putting together a Thursday Night Football parlay for an NFC North showdown

As the NFL season approaches its quarter mark, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 promises to be an exciting showdown between two formidable opponents. Both teams hold 2-1 records and are eager to secure the NFC North lead. Coming off victories in Week 3, both the Lions and the Packers enter this game looking to capitalize on their momentum and begin to separate from the others in the division.

The over/under (point total) is set at 46 points.

The Lions are coming off a 20-6 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers are coming off an 18-17 win against the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit is -115 on the moneyline, while Green Bay is +105.

With both teams finding themselves in a strong position early in the season, this TNF matchup will play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of their campaigns. The Detroit Lions, buoyed by their recent triumphs, will aim to establish themselves as legitimate contenders within the division and conference. On the other hand, the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love will strive to prove that they’re still the big dogs in the division.

I have the Lions winning this game 30-20 with strong performances in the run game that will open up the play action attack for Goff and his weapons.

Now for the fun stuff. Let’s talk parlays!! In the world of sports betting, a parlay refers to combining multiple bets into a single wager. To win a parlay bet, all the individual wagers within the parlay must be successful. This type of bet offers higher potential payouts compared to individual bets if all the selected outcomes are correct. However, if even one of the bets loses, the entire parlay bet is lost. It’s a high-risk, high-reward betting strategy that can add excitement to football games by amplifying the potential winnings.

So let’s check out my suggestion for a good parlay tonight with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Sam LaPorta Anytime TD Score (+210): This one should be easy money if you were placing this as a stand alone prop bet. Sam LaPorta has been a focal point of the Detroit Lions offense all season. In just three games, the rookie tight end has 18 receptions for 186 yards. He is tied for 2nd most receptions and he leads the league in receiving yards amongst all tight ends. He’s only found the end zone once this season, but it’s only a matter of time before those amount of targets turn into points for the Lions.

Jared Goff Over 256.5 (-115): Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, and Trevor Lawrence currently have less passing yards for the season than Jared Goff. It doesn’t mean he’s on their level overall as a talent. But it does mean he’s in an offense that likes to get the ball to their skill players in space and I don’t expect that to change on Thursday against the Packers. For the season Goff is averaging 273 yards per contest. I am pretty confident in the second leg of my Lions parlay here.

Detroit Lions Over 23.5 (-105): I picked the Lions to win this game and the division. This is the perfect opportunity for the Lions to put the rest of the NFC North on notice. The best way to do that is to win this game and look good doing it. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta will present too many problems for the Packers secondary.

This Parlay is +575. When a parlay is indicated as +575, it means that the potential payout for a winning bet is $575 for every $100 wagered. The plus sign indicates that it is the underdog or less likely outcome in the bet, while the number indicates the profit that would be made on a $100 bet. Therefore, if you were to place a $100 bet on a parlay with +575 odds and it wins, you would receive a total payout of $675 ($575 profit + $100 initial bet).

Betting can be an exciting and entertaining activity, but it is crucial to approach it with responsibility and caution. It is important to set limits for yourself before engaging in any form of gambling. Only bet an amount of money that you can comfortably afford to lose without impacting your well-being or financial stability. Bet responsibly and prioritize your overall well-being.