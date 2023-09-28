Taylor Swift loves Travis Kelce so much she’s willing to watch Zach Wilson play QB

As a kid growing up in the 1980s, my musical influences ran the full gamut. However, the focus for me when the school day ended and it was time to put the headphones on focused on the rock end of the spectrum. Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Poison, Mötley Crüe, and Aerosmith were personal favorites.

Along with Van Halen.

Van Halen dropped OU812 back in 1988, the year that as we discussed earlier today Jose Canseco founded the 40/40 Club and I reached middle school. Formative years, one might say. One of my favorite tracks off OU812 was — and remains “When It’s Love.”

That song asks one of life’s biggest questions.

“How do I know when it’s love?”

All these years later, I finally have the answer. Thanks to Taylor Swift.

Let me explain.

The purported budding romance between one of music’s biggest stars and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kicked into overdrive last weekend, when Swift visited Arrowhead Stadium to see the Chiefs play. She was in Kelce’s box next to his mom, was spotted leaving the stadium with Kelce and driving away with him, and now TMZ has photographs of the two together at a post-game event where Kelce apparently rented out a restaurant.

Now there are reports that Swift will be in attendance Sunday night, when the Chiefs travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football”

BREAKING: Taylor Swift is expected to attend the @Chiefs at @nyjets game in person to support Travis Kelce, sources tell @FOS.



Her appearance could create huge TV ratings for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football." https://t.co/GvJbzIgIyq — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) September 27, 2023

This is a week after seeing the Chiefs play the Chicago Bears.

Right now the Bears have one of the worst offenses in the league, averaging just 250 yards per game of total offense. In terms of Expected Points Added per Play, they are the second-worst team in the league, averaging an EPA/P of -0.214 per offensive snap.

The worst team in that category? The Jets, who have posted an EPA/P of -0.261 per offensive snap. They are also dead-last in the league with an average of just 225 yards per game.

So, in back-to-back weeks, Swift is voluntarily subjecting herself to the Bears offense, and Jets offense.

If that is not love, I do not know what is.