NFL, NFLPA amend gambling policy adding stricter punishments for betting on NFL

The NFL and the NFLPA announced on Friday a list of significant changes in the league’s gambling policy. In the wake of numerous suspensions over the offseason — and last season with Calvin Ridley — the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a new list of penalties for betting on the NFL, as well as reduced penalties for betting on other sports.

In a memorandum sent to teams from the league and the NFLPA, it was announced that under the new gambling policy, betting on NFL games now carries an “indefinite suspension,” with a minimum of a one-year suspension. Players found to have bet on an NFL game involving their own team face a minimum of a two-year suspension.

Players who place bets on other sports in the workplace or while working can still face suspensions. The first such violation is a two-game suspension without pay. The second violation is a six-game suspension without pay, and the third violation is a suspension for “at least” one year.

Other changes to the league’s gambling policy include “permanent banishment from the NFL” if a player is found to have been involved with “actual or attempted game fixing.”

Along similar lines, a player who is found to have used inside information and/or been involved in tipping information faces an “indefinite suspension,” with a minimum of one year.

That same penalty applies when a player is found to have used a third party, or a proxy, to place bets.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, while the league’s gambling policy does not fall under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, new NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell raised inconsistencies with the previous policy with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell:

The gambling policy isn't collectively bargained. But I'm told new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell raised inconsistencies with Roger Goodell. The revised policy increases the punishment for betting on the NFL while reducing it for less serious violations. https://t.co/QKz0KGZWGd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2023

In additional news two players who were currently suspended under the previous policy will now be reinstated following a four-game suspension. Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, will be reinstated on Monday:

The NFL is reinstating #Lions WR Jameson Williams and #Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday -- two weeks before their gambling suspensions were set to end, per sources.



This is part of the newly agreed to policies related to gambling. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2023

Both players faced a six-game suspension under the old policy.