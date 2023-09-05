From Tom Brady to Reese Witherspoon, the new ‘Manningcast’ ad has it all

The Manningcast, easily the best way to watch Monday Night Football is back for the 2023 season — and ESPN’s new ad for the show is incredible. Leaning on the comedic chops of Peyton Manning, it’s full of some amazing cameos from the NFL and beyond.

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

Some of these are pretty expected. Kirk Cousins saying “You like that!?” and Dan Campbell spouting off coaching platitudes are natural fits — but then it goes pretty off the rails in the best ways. From the mountain of cameos here are the best.

No. 1: Mike McDaniel

The head coach of the Dolphins literally has two lines, but he nails them. There’s something incredible about McDaniel looking full Miami telling the Manning bros. what he thinks of them. It’s brief and it’s perfect.

No. 2: Tom Brady with a dog

The idea of Peyton and Eli choosing to ignore Tom Brady is great given their shared history with the Patriots QB, but you add a golden retriever to the mix and it’s just magic. We know Brady signed a deal with FOX and he’s taking a year off — but that doesn’t mean he’ll be joining Peyton and Eli. Instead he’ll sit in the dark.

No. 3: Reese Witherspoon

To be fair, other than being really tall I think most people might mistake Peyton and Eli for insurance guys.

No. 4: Scared Eli Manning looking for brother’s protection from Mike Tyson

I have nothing to add except this is hilarious.

Like I said, what really makes this tick is Peyton being really good at comedy — which is another chance to remember this gem.