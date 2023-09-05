Travis Kelce injury updates: Chiefs star hyperextends knee, status unknown for Thursday Night Football opener

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their defense of last season’s Super Bowl title on Thursday night when they welcome the Detroit Lions to Arrowhead Stadium.

However, how that game unfolds between Kansas City and a trendy Lions team this preseason just took on an interesting wrinkle.

Meeting with the media on Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that stand-out tight end Travis Kelce “hyperextended” his knee in practice, and that his status for Thursday night’s game was now unclear:

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid told reporters that Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee at practice today and his status for Thursday night’s opener vs the Lions is uncertain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2023

Kelce played in all 17 regular season games for the Chiefs a year ago, leading the team in both targets (152), receptions (110), and receiving yards (1,338). He was also a huge part of Kansas City’s run to the Super Bowl, as he caught 14 passes — on 17 targets — for 98 yards and a pair of touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win.

He also caught touchdowns in both the AFC Championship Game as well as the Super Bowl.

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.