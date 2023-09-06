1 thing we love and 1 thing we hate about every NFL team in 2023

There’s no shortage of deep dives into every team in 2023 to evaluate their chances of winning the Lombardi Trophy, or at least getting a little bit better. However, there is a shortage of extremely short dives into each team that you can read on the toilet.

We’re here to help, and came up with one thing we love about every team this season, and one thing we hate. Don’t get mad, it’s not that serious.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Love: Josh Allen remains must-watch at the quarterback position and as long as the Bills have No. 17, they’ve got a shot.

Hate: Turnovers were a problem a year ago, and if that continues into 2023, it might be too much for the Bills to overcome in a talented division.

Miami Dolphins

Love: The Miami Dolphins offense with Tua Tagovailoa running point.

Hate: The Miami Dolphins offense with Tua Tagovailoa watching from the sidelines.

New England Patriots

Love: This looks like a defense that can spur a deep playoff run.

Hate: This looks like an offense primed for a .500 season. New England’s offensive players believe they can put up points, but we need to see that before we can buy in.

New York Jets

Love: This is a young-and-talented roster that with abysmal quarterback play a season ago, was still in the playoff hunt. Did you hear they might have solved that with Aaron Rodgers?

Hate: Their opening slate. New York has six playoff teams from 2022 among their first eight games, and the two non-playoff opponents? The Patriots and the Broncos ... at Denver. That is a tough stretch to start the year.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Love: The talent they have at the skill positions and on the defense.

Hate: (/gestures at Russell Wilson’s entire 2022 season)

Kansas City Chiefs

Love: Patrick Mahomes, that guy is pretty good.

Hate: The defense without Chris Jones is a major red flag.

Las Vegas Raiders

Love: FB Jakob Johnson and an impressive run game that builds out their offense.

Hate: The secondary and linebacker units, pretty rough!

Los Angeles Chargers

Love: A talented offense on paper that might be pushing the ball vertically this year.

Hate: A rail-thin defense that was poor at stopping the run last year remains an issue.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Love: A new look offense that gets a former MVP at QB back healthy as well as true explosive targets at wide receiver.

Hate: Pass rusher depth and the ability to win in obvious passing situations up front.

Cincinnati Bengals

Love: This offense with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and company still intact.

Hate: The offensive line might take some time to come together as a unit.

Cleveland Browns

Love: The hiring of Jim Schwartz as DC along with the signing of Za’Darius Smith gives the Browns a much needed counterpart opposite potential DPOY candidate Myles Garrett.

Hate: The defensive back room continues to deal with injuries.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Love: A stingy defense that gets TJ Watt back healthy and an ascending group of complementary pieces.

Hate: Matt Canada is still offensive coordinator, so good luck with that!

AFC South

Houston Texans

Love: The foundation they’re building this team on with the staff they hired.

Hate: Overall youth and inexperience of this team is gonna cause issues.

Indianapolis Colts

Love: The overall youth and athleticism on this team is exciting and should be fun to see this year.

Hate: With youth comes inexperience, and there’s going to be a lot of that.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Love: QB Trevor Lawrence and a deep skill position group that should challenge to be one of the best offenses in the entire league.

Hate: Offensive line depth might be an issue due to injury, and pass rush needs to show up.

Tennessee Titans

Love: Stingy and physical defense, led by a group of ass-kickers up front.

Hate: Offensive line question marks at almost every spot.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Love: This defense is stacked and will pose problems for opposing offenses.

Hate: Mike McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer running the offense will be ... something to watch.

New York Giants

Love: Darren Waller should give the Giants an option in the red zone, and if New York wants to lean into some two-TE packages, Waller and second-year player Daniel Bellinger makes a nice tandem.

Hate: Can Daniel Jones duplicate his career year from a season ago?

Philadelphia Eagles

Love: Jalen Hurts played like an MVP last season and with this offensive line and the weapons around him, that should continue into 2023.

Hate: Will there be any dropoff with Shane Steichen in Indianapolis calling plays for Anthony Richardson?

Washington Commanders

Love: Let’s be honest: Dan Snyder is gone. It is a new day in Washington.

Hate: Sam Howell may have what it takes to be the starter in Washington, but in this division his first year under center will be a baptism under fire.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Love: Phoenix is lovely this time of year.

Hate: That roster, top-to-bottom, is not.

Los Angeles Rams

Love: Los Angeles is lovely this time of year.

Hate: That roster, top-to-bottom, is not.

San Francisco 49ers

Love: The 49ers, outside of quarterback, might have the best roster in the NFL.

Hate: This is a quarterback-driven league.

Seattle Seahawks

Love: Geno Smith’s redemption story shut us all up, and given how he played a season ago, that should definitely continue into 2023.

Hate: He may be back at practice, Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s fractured wrist does not exactly give us the “warm and fuzzies.”

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Love: Justin Fields finally has some real weapons in the passing game. D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, and Darnell Mooney is a major improvement on Chicago’s targets last season, and should allow Fields to show his growth as a passer.

Hate: The offensive line is a question mark for what feels like the 15th year in a row. Teven Jenkins is already injured, newly signed guard Nate Davis barely suited up in training camp, and Lucas Patrick can’t stay on the field. Fields needs to be upright to get a proper evaluation in year three.

Detroit Lions

Love: The offensive line will maul opponents. Penei Sewell is an obvious standout at right tackle, and Frank Ragnow is also arguably the best center in football.

Hate: The defense could give up some big plays in the passing game. The secondary and linebackers are questionable here, and Detroit is counting on internal improvement to help the pass rush. Go get ‘em, Aidan Hutchinson, your team needs you.

Green Bay Packers

Love: Aaron Rodgers isn’t around anymore.

Hate: Aaron Rodgers isn’t around anymore.

Minnesota Vikings

Love: Justin Jefferson is the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL. BRB, watching his catch against the Bills from last season once again.

Hate: The secondary is consistently rated among the NFL’s worst. The young defensive backs Minnesota has drafted haven’t panned out to this point. Even with new defensive coordinator Brian Flores around, the Vikings will have to put up a lot of points to win.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Love: The faith this team is putting in Bijan Robinson to be the focus of their offense. He can absolutely deliver.

Hate: The unwavering commitment to Desmond Ridder when he didn’t show enough to earn it.

Carolina Panthers

Love: The newly-installed 3-4 defense that allows Brian Burns and Derrick Brown to play their natural positions.

Hate: Lack of receiver talent. The Panthers don’t have a group that will get much separation to make Bryce Young’s job easier.

New Orleans Saints

Love: With Derek Carr in the fold, the Saints have the most stable quarterback situation in the division.

Hate: Read that sentence again.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Love: The quartet of linebackers the Bucs have in the 3-4. It’s one of the best units in the NFL.

Hate: Baker Mayfield is your quarterback.