Chiefs punter tried to put on a helmet, after forgetting he was already wearing a helmet

Everyone is still getting used to football being back — even the players. This means getting back into the swing of seeing live fire, adapting to new personnel, and even forgetting how many helmets you’re supposed to wear.
lol pic.twitter.com/0hP5aKH4E2 https://t.co/8TuLuU4TPB— alex (@highlightheaven) September 8, 2023
Chiefs’ punter Tommy Townsend got a little confused after field goal attempt in the season opener vs. the Lions. He saw a helmet laying on the ground in his general vicinity, assumed his had come off, and tried to put it on. Only problem was he was already wearing a helmet.
Maybe Townsend was trying to play chess when the rest of us are playing checkers. You never know. If you look in the NFL rulebook there’s actually not a rule about wearing multiple helmets. Conceivably you could wear 100 helmets at once, if it didn’t snap your neck like a twig when the tower came crashing down.
Two helmets feels like a good sweet spot where you could be a human battering ram. Maybe that was the plan? If it was, I don’t quite get it, because this was just a field goal anyway.
Keep living your double helmet dreams, Tommy.
Loading comments...