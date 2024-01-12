NFL head coaching hires for every team with an opening in 2024

Firing season may be winding down in the NFL.

But hiring season is kicking into gear.

As the NFL Playoffs loomed, eight teams were looking for a new head coach. While there may be some surprises still in store, based on how the playoffs unfold, at least a quarter of the league is looking for a new head coach.

One of those teams? The New England Patriots. They parted ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick, announcing the decision on Thursday. However, the Patriots had a clear succession plan in place, and were the first team to announce a new head coach.

Here are all the head coach hirings, starting with the new leader in Foxborough.

New England Patriots hire Jerod Mayo

As noted above, the Patriots became the first team to name a new head coach, with the news on Friday that Jerod Mayo would be stepping into the role vacated by Belichick:

It’s a new era in New England: the Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach and he will be formally introduced at a press conference next week, a source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SeHKoAonrP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024

Mayo was viewed by many as the top internal option to replace Belichick, and it seems the team agreed. Word broke on Thursday evening that when the organization reworked Mayo’s contract with the team prior to the 2023 season, they contractually established the defensive coach as Belichick’s successor:

From @NFLTotalAccess: Prior to the season, the #Patriots contractually established Jerod Mayo as the successor to Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/RdSIj3bfmD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2024

Now, Mayo takes over. The former Patriots linebacker has spent his entire NFL career in New England, when he was drafted in the first round by the Patriots in the 2008 NFL Draft. His eight-year career in New England as a player ended after the 2015 season, and he returned to the organization in 2019 as their inside linebackers coach, a role he held until his promotion to head coach.

Las Vegas Raiders are sticking with Antonio Pierce

The interim tag is no more for Antonio Pierce.

According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to make Pierce the 23rd head coach in franchise history:

Interim no more: The #Raiders are working on a deal with Antonio Pierce to retain him as the 23rd head coach in franchise history, sources tell me and @RapSheet



After going 5-4 down the stretch, Pierce gets the full-time job, which is welcome news to many, including Maxx Crosby. pic.twitter.com/w8vaZgY1QV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2024

After the Raiders started 3-5 this season under Josh McDaniels, their playoff hopes seemed far-fetched, and McDaniels was out of a job. But under Pierce the Raiders went 5-4, and fought back into playoff contention before being eliminated.

This was a move that many, from Maxx Crosby to us here at SB Nation, were hoping to see.

What are the other NFL head coach openings?

Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll is out, and a new era begins

Carolina Panthers

Hey, it can’t get any worse than the Frank Reich era! Can it?

Washington Commanders

New ownership has money, and the team is picking No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s not going to be an overnight fix in Washington, but there’s upside here.

Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Smith was bad in such a unique way. Goal No. 1 for a new Falcons coach: get the ball to Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London. Oh, and maybe figure out a better QB situation.

Los Angeles Chargers

No team with a head coach opening offers a better QB situation than the Chargers do with Justin Herbert. While following a legend like Bill Belichick feels like an impossible task, it should be a pretty low bar to clear to follow Brandon Staley with the Chargers.

Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel is out, despite being Coach of the Year in 2021. The Titans are looking to modernize their football operation, and Vrabel didn’t fit that plan. Now they look for a new, presumably young head coach.