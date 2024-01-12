NFL GM hires for every team with an opening in 2024

Any knowledgable NFL fan understands that while coaches get all the attention, a good GM is the biggest requirement to establishing a successful franchise. Sustained success is the name of the game, and that doesn’t happen without a structure in place to draft the correct players, manage the salary cap effectively, and execute critical trades to round out a coach’s vision.

It wasn’t long ago that fans didn’t really care about front offices of NFL teams, but now the GM role is scrutinized as much as any in football. This cycle we have have four teams looking for leadership at the top — so we’re breaking down the hirings as they happen.

Washington Commanders: Adam Peters

It was always a matter of “when,” not “if” Peters would get a top executive role. The former assistant GM for the San Francisco 49ers now heads to Washington where he’ll become the new director of football operations.

Peters has 21 years of NFL experience, with an impressive resume along the way. Beginning his career with the Patriots as a scout in 2003. He then worked up the ranks through the Broncos, where he played a role in drafting truly brilliant players like Von Miller and Demaryius Thomas.

After spending one year as the Broncos’ director of national scouting, Peters took the role of vice president of player personnel with the 49ers, becoming assistant general manager in 2021. His time in San Francisco speaks for itself, as the Niners have assembled one of the best rosters in football. In particular, Peters is directly credited with the later rounds of the draft — finding some of the most critical players in the organization, including Fred Warner, George Kittle and most-notably, Brock Purdy.

Now it’s his turn to run the show in Washington, and this was a home-run pick by the Commanders to land someone who has a real chance to help put this team back on the map.

Carolina Panthers: Dan Morgan

The Panthers have turned to a familiar face to run their football operation: Former linebacker and assistant general manager Dan Morgan:

The #Panthers are promoting Dan Morgan to President of football operations/general manager.



A Pro Bowl linebacker who helped lead Carolina to Super Bowl XXXVIII, Morgan rejoined the team in 2021 as assistant GM. Now, he moves into the top job.

Following his own playing career, which included helping the Panthers advance to Super Bowl XXXVIII, Morgan moved into the scouting side of the game. He started as a scouting intern with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, and was promoted to their assistant director of pro personnel the following season before becoming their Director of pro personnel in 2015.

Morgan joined the Bills in 2018 as their Director of player personnel, and served in that role for three seasons before rejoining the Panthers in 2021 as their Assistant GM.

Now, he gets the call.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders need one thing: Consistency. After years of shuffling around pieces without much to show for it, this team wants someone who can come in and take over the organization with a cohesive vision. What remains to be seen is whether they’re open to the idea of giving a new head coach full control of football operations as well.

Los Angeles Chargers

Boasting the most talented, but underperforming roster this hiring cycle — there’s a lot appealing about this job. The team already has a franchise QB in place with Justin Herbert, now they need to build more talent around him, while also revitalizing their defense.

New England Patriots

It’s a new era in Foxboro and Bill Belichick is gone. The Patriots are lacking talent at almost every position, and will need to find a general manager with a strong scouting background who can rebuild this team from the ground up through the draft. Jerod Mayo has already been installed as head coach, so they’re looking for someone willing to take a collaborative approach to team building.