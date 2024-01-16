8 NFL playoff teams left standing, ranked by their Super Bowl chances

Wild Card Weekend is in the books, and just eight teams have their Lombardi Trophy dreams intact.

Did the results over the first three days of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs change out we at SB Nation view the teams? Not at the top, given that both the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers were on bye weeks.

But things certainly changed a bit further down the rankings. Here are the eight remaining teams, ranked by their Super Bowl chances as voted on by the staff here at SB Nation.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time will ultimately tell if Monday night’s result between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had more to do with the Buccaneers, or the epic collapse from the Eagles down the stretch.

Their ranking here illustrates that, at least for the moment, we are leaning toward the latter.

Still, the Buccaneers are the ones moving on, and what we saw on Monday night is an athletic defense that is not afraid to bring pressure. It certainly caused some problems for Jalen Hurts, and it could cause problems for Jared Goff as well next weekend. According to Pro Football Focus, Goff posted an Adjusted Completion Percentage of 66% when pressured this season, which was tenth-best in the NFL among qualified passers.

But he also threw nine interceptions this season when pressured, second only to Sam Howell who threw 15. If Tampa Bay can pressure Goff and give Baker Mayfield a few short fields to work with, watch out.

7. Green Bay Packers

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, there were genuine questions about the future of Jordan Love in Green Bay. In a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Love threw a pair of interceptions and the Packers’ record dropped to 3-6, putting their slim playoff hopes on life support.

Much has changed since then, and you can consider those questions answered.

Since that loss to the Steelers, Love has gone on a tear, throwing 21 touchdown passes and just 1 interception over a nine-game stretch that has propelled the Packers into the Divisional Round. While things do not get easier this week, as the Packers will face a stout 49ers defense and their explosive counterparts on offense, with the way Green Bay is playing right now, they certainly have more than just the proverbial “puncher’s chance” in this game.

6. Houston Texans

Heading into Wild Card Weekend, the general sentiment regarding the Houston Texans was that they were ahead of schedule, with a very promising future given their young core led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., and new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

But forget schedules, because the Texans are for real.

They proved that with a stunning blowout of the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, in a game where their defense was almost perfect, and Stroud truly was. Sure, they face an even tougher challenge this weekend as they’ll travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, but given just how well they played on Saturday — and how well they have played down the stretch — the Texans truly have a chance at flipping the AFC on its head.

5. Detroit Lions

For the first time since the Bush administration — George H. Bush, mind you — the Lions have managed to win a playoff game. Their season can already be considered a success because of their 24-23 win over the Rams, but the team of head coach Dan Campbell has set its sights much higher than ending the NFL’s longest streak without a postseason victory.

There are some concerns about the team’s pass defense and kicking game operation, among others, but the optimism is real. This team has proven it can make some noise in an NFC playoff field that does not appear to be as deep as its AFC counterpart.

First, however, the Lions will have an opportunity to do something they have not accomplished since the Eisenhower administration: win two playoff games in the same season.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs passed their first test of the playoffs with a home win over the Miami Dolphins on a frigid night. However, next they’ll face a test this era of the Chiefs has not seen before.

A road playoff game.

The Chiefs have not faced a road playoff game since the 2015-2016 NFL season, and for Patrick Mahomes, this will be his first-ever playoff game on the road. Complicating matters, it will come in Buffalo, against a Bills team that has been one of the hottest in football. Something that is working in Kansas City right now, however? Their defense. Steve Spagnuolo put together a fantastic game plan for the game against the Dolphins, and should have some things up his sleeves for Josh Allen and company.

Another bright spot for the Chiefs? It might be warmer in Buffalo this weekend than it was Saturday night at Arrowhead.

3. Buffalo Bills

When their bye week came around in Week 13, the Buffalo Bills’ playoff hopes were on thin ice at best. They were coming off an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and at 6-6 they were three games behind the Miami Dolphins in the loss column, and were tenth in the conference.

Since then, however, one could make the case that the Bills have been the hottest team in football. With their win Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have now won six-straight games and will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the latest edition of their rivalry. However, unlike the past five games between these teams — including a critical Bills’ win in Week 14 which started this run — Buffalo will finally be at home.

They are playing solid football on both sides of the football, and have not lost since November. Given all this, it is easy to have faith in the Bills right now.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The NFL has felt like a two-team race since the 49ers bye week in Week 10. The only team to take down the Niners during that span is the No. 1 seed in the AFC. How to beat the 49ers: Hope Brock Purdy throws multiple interceptions.

If that doesn’t happen, they’re not losing. We have 17 games of evidence. scoring at insane clips and looking more like a Pro Bowl roster than anything. In half their games, the 49ers scored 30 points. They’re coming into the playoffs healthy, hungry, and with rest. They also won’t face another elite quarterback until the Super Bowl.

That’s no shade toward Jordan Love, who has been playing out of his mind, but the Packers feel more like a feel-good story whose Cinderella run comes to an end in the Divisional round.

The difference between the 49ers and every other NFC team is that they can get stops defensively. Plus, if you move the ball, the Niners led the league in interceptions per drive. Add in turnovers with their pass rush, and the 49ers are legitimate title contenders.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have been working their way to be the best team in the NFL all season. They have a stud defensive coordinator who is a top head coaching candidate and an offensive coordinator who finally got out of Lamar Jackson’s way and let him operate a 21st-century offense.

Baltimore had a few uneven performances early in the season, but that was more about mistakes at wide receiver and the team still gelling. They have not lost in two months. Had it not been for Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, the Ravens would have won every game since Week 10 by double-digits.

Mike MacDonald seems to have all of the correct answers and the perfect times defensively. The Ravens have players at every level who can take away portions of the field, and MacDonald uses those unicorn athletes to his advantage.

On the other side of the ball, you’d have no idea that Mark Andrews was injured with how efficient the Ravens have been offensively. It helps to have a soon-to-be two-time MVP under center who can mask any offensive line deficiencies.

The Ravens lost their speedy running back, and the adjustment was to put even more on Lamar’s plate, and he hasn’t disappointed. So why should we believe it’ll happen in the playoffs?