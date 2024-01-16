NFL Draft 2024: Updated order after Wild Card Weekend

Now that Wild Card Weekend is in the books, we are inching closer to knowing the entire order for the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams that lost this weekend are now slotted into position, and the first 24 selections of the first round are set.
Here is the current draft order for the 2024 NFL Draft. With the conclusion of the Wild Card round, the first 24 picks are now slotted into place. Teams at the top of the draft received some welcome, if expected, news on Monday when USC quarterback Caleb Williams declared for the NFL draft.
Note: With the conclusion of Wild Card Weekend, the first 24 picks are now set. The remaining eight selections are slotted in accordance with their playoff seeding, assuming the higher seeds win each game.
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
24. Dallas Cowboys
Divisional Round Teams
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
28. Kansas City Chiefs
Conference Championship Teams
29. Buffalo Bills
30. Detroit Lions
Super Bowl Teams
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Baltimore Ravens
