NFL Draft 2024: Updated order after Wild Card Weekend

Now that Wild Card Weekend is in the books, we are inching closer to knowing the entire order for the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams that lost this weekend are now slotted into position, and the first 24 selections of the first round are set.

Here is the current draft order for the 2024 NFL Draft. With the conclusion of the Wild Card round, the first 24 picks are now slotted into place. Teams at the top of the draft received some welcome, if expected, news on Monday when USC quarterback Caleb Williams declared for the NFL draft.

Related DraftKings Sportsbook

Note: With the conclusion of Wild Card Weekend, the first 24 picks are now set. The remaining eight selections are slotted in accordance with their playoff seeding, assuming the higher seeds win each game.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

24. Dallas Cowboys

Divisional Round Teams

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)

28. Kansas City Chiefs

Conference Championship Teams

29. Buffalo Bills

30. Detroit Lions

Super Bowl Teams

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Baltimore Ravens