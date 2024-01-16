NFL Playoffs 2024: Schedule, TV times, matchups, and scores for Divisional Round

And then there were eight.

A surprising Wild Card Weekend saw some unexpected results, and whittled the playoff field down to the final eight teams. On the NFC side of things, the Green Bay Packers went into Dallas and knocked off the Cowboys, setting up a date with the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. That opened the door for the Detroit Lions, who advanced to the Divisional Round and now get to host a playoff game for the second week in a row. They’ll welcome in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sent the defending NFC Champions home on Monday night.

Over in the AFC, things will get underway with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Houston Texans, before the weekend concludes with yet another meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Only this time, that game will take place in Buffalo, unlike the previous five meetings between the two rivals, including two games in the playoffs.

Here is the schedule for the Divisional Round.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Houston Texans (4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1)

4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Baltimore Ravens have been here before. During the 2019-2020 NFL seasons the Ravens were the top seeds in the AFC with a 14-2 record, and Lamar Jackson was on the cusp of winning MVP. But they were stunned in the Divisional Round, as the Tennessee Titans came into Baltimore and sent the Ravens home early.

Now here they are again, the top seed in the conference and again Jackson is on the cusp of an MVP award. Only this time it is the upstart Houston Texans headed to M&T Bank Stadium. Can the Texans did what the Titans did a few years ago, and deliver a shocking upset? Or will the Ravens avoid the stumble that befell them a few years ago?

Green Bay Packers (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (1)

8:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Not too many people saw this one coming, expect for those in the Green Bay area. But with their win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers now get a shot at the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Perhaps the biggest question facing Green Bay is how their defense will handle everything Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy and company throw at them. But they just answered a similar question with their win over the Cowboys, so maybe another upset could be in the works?

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs. Detroit Lions (3)

3:00 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

As you probably heard last week, the Detroit Lions got the chance to host a playoff game for the first time since 1991 on Sunday night.

Now they will get a second in a row.

Thanks to their win over the Los Angeles Rams, and the Packers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions will be at home again in the Divisional Round, where they will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sent the Philadelphia Eagles home on Monday Night Football.

Kansas City Chiefs (3) vs. Buffalo Bills (2)

6:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

For the third time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will square off in the postseason.

However, for the first time in that stretch the game will be in Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes will get his first taste of a road playoff game as the Chiefs head to upstate New York to take on the Bills. Buffalo is perhaps the hotter team right now, and the Dolphins defense had its moments against the Chiefs on Saturday night. But do not ignore the job Steve Spagnuolo and this Chiefs defense has done this season. Should be a fun one.