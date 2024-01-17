Jason Kelce gets emotional while discussing his decision to retire

Jason Kelce didn’t get the fair tale ending to his NFL career. Kelce returned to the Eagles for one more run, hoping that 2023 would allow him to cap off his stellar career with another Super Bowl ring — but it wasn’t to be.

The Eagles crumbled against the Buccaneers over the weekend, losing in spectacular fashion to Tampa Bay in a game almost everyone thought Philly would dominate. Now at a crossroads, Kelce is electing to end his 13-year, Hall of Fame career. Discussing his decision on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, Jason almost broke down while talking about stepping away from football.

“I did address the team, and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is: I got belief in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league. A lot of guys were like ‘If that’s your last game I feel sorry for you,’ and I’m like ‘don’t feel sorry for me mother******, I had a ...”

At this moment emotion floods in, causing Jason to recollect on his astounding career. Entering the NFL as a 6th round pick in 2011, it was an outside chance he’d even make a roster. Since then he became the best, most-consistent center in the NFL — becoming a six-time All-Pro and being named to seven Pro Bowls. Kelce also won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018, and has achieved everything someone could in football.

Congrats on an amazing career, Jason.