Jason Kelce went to McDonald’s to give his favorite employee a signed jersey

The end of a career is a great time to reflect on all the people who helped you along the way. Coaches who made you better, trainers who kept you healthy, even the McDonald’s employee who made sure your bacon, egg and cheese was piping hot each morning.

Legendary Eagles center Jason Kelce is calling it a career, and he kicked off Wednesday by paying a special visit to someone he’s gotten to know over the years.

Danielle Bonham is the cashier at Kelce’s local McDonald’s, and the two have developed a relationship over the years. Most people don’t pay much attention to the fast food workers who hook them up in the morning, but to Kelce she meant a lot more.

So, as part of his morning, Kelce went to the drive through and dropped off a signed Eagles jersey, with the inscription “To Danielle, Go Birds! Thank you!” with his signature on it.

Now, to Kelce this is probably a pretty small act — but being it’s a big deal to people who often get overlooked in their day-to-day lives. Kudos to Jason for thinking of everyone, and congrats to Danielle for receiving a gift she’ll cherish forever.