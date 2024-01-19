Our expert NFL picks for the Divisional Playoff round

We’re drawing closer to the end, and I’m not sure anyone predicted we’d have this collection of teams in the Divisional Playoff round. This is due to the three big surprises we saw on Super Wild Card Weekend, with the Texans, Buccaneers, and Packers all moving on at the expense of so huge favorites — especially in the NFC East with both the Cowboys and Eagles falling by the wayside.

The focus of the weekend is on Buffalo, where the Chiefs visit for the first time in the playoffs. It’s Patrick Mahomes’ first ever road playoff game, and it’s going to LOUD. Bills fans have been waiting for this rematch for a year, and it’s going to be a blast.

Another fascinating game comes in Texans vs. Ravens. Obviously Baltimore is highly favored, but there’s something about this Houston team that makes them impossible to ignore. We’ll have to see if there’s a shock in store.

Here are out picks for the week.