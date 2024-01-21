NFL Conference Championship Games schedule, TV times, matchups, and scores

The NFL is down to its version of the Final Four.

While the first game of the Divisional Round was a bit of a snoozer, as the Baltimore Ravens pulled away from the Houston Texans, the other three games all came down to the closing seconds. A thrilling weekend of football is in the books, and we are now set for both the AFC and the NFC Championship Games.

Here is the schedule, and the matchups, for Championship Sunday:

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs (3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1)

3:00 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

Odds: Ravens -170, Chiefs +142

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens took a big step forward on Sunday with their 34-10 win over the Houston Texans, and now they will get to do something for the first time in franchise history.

Host an AFC Championship game.

The Ravens continued their incredible-hot stretch of play with their 24-point win over Houston, turning what was a 10-10 game at the halftime break into a route. Jackson was tremendous in the victory, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and adding two more on the ground. But perhaps more dangerous for their opponents on Sunday? What we saw from their defense, as Mike Macdonald’s unit shut down any semblance of a running game from the Texans and had C.J. Stroud pressured from almost the first snap of the game.

Their reward? A home game against Patrick Mahomes and company. The Kansas City Chiefs won the latest in a long line of thrilling matchups between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, and now the Chiefs are faced with their second-straight road playoff game, with a chance to get back to the Super Bowl on the line.

Detroit Lions (3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (1)

6:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Odds: 49ers -310, Lions +250

Survive and advance.

That is the rule of the game when it comes to the NFL playoffs, and that is what the San Francisco 49ers did on Saturday night. It might not have been pretty, and they will wait on word regarding wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but they survived against a game Green Bay Packers squad that pushed them to the limit.

Up next? The Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell’s charges won their second-straight home playoff game, holding off the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Now the Lions will play in just their second conference championship game, with a potential first trip to the Super Bowl on the line.