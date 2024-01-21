Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls Baker Mayfield with TD dance in NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions are one win away from the Super Bowl. It’s a development so unbelievable not even the biggest Detroit sports optimist could have predicted it in the preseason.

The Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game, where they will face the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions clinched their win late in the fourth quarter when Jalen Reeves-Maybin intercepted Baker Mayfield to end the Bucs’ comeback bid.

The Lions scored the decisive touchdown with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter when Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a nine-yard strike in the end zone. St. Brown immediately celebrated his score by doing a little dance. Keen observers realized this was actually Baker Mayfield’s iconic dance at a photoshoot during his rookie year. Watch the dance here:

Amon-Ra St. Brown couldn't wait to do Baker's dance after he scored pic.twitter.com/iQ2gPIcjc4 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 21, 2024

Mayfield finished 26-for-41 for 349 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The former No. 1 overall pick with the Browns had a good game to end a very solid season. He reasserted himself as a legitimate starting QB in this NFL this season. He has plenty to be proud of this year.

Unfortunately for Mayfield, it still wasn’t enough to make the NFC Championship Game. The Lions are still dancing.