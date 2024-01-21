Travis Kelce flashed hand heart to Taylor Swift in box with his shirtless brother

Something incredible happened in the first half of Sunday’s AFC Divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

It started when Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce on a 22-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead late in the first half. That the two connected on a touchdown was not exactly incredible, after all it was the 15th time those two had linked up for a score in the playoffs, and the duo now sit tied with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski atop the all-time list.

No, it was what happened after the touchdown that was incredible.

First, let’s start with the play itself. With the Chiefs facing a 2nd and 9 at the Bills’ 22-yard line, the Buffalo secondary loses track of Kelce. Mahomes takes advantage, hitting the wide-open tight end for the score:

Following the touchdown, Kelce fired the football into the crowd, before making the heart gesture to the luxury box upstairs and blowing a kiss as well, towards where the world’s most famous football fan was watching:

Of course we mean a shirtless Jason Kelce:

Oh and of course Taylor Swift was up there as well, in the middle of the celebrations:

Meanwhile, the Bills responded with a touchdown drive of their own, as Josh Allen notched his second touchdown run of the night. The game went to halftime with the Bills holding a 17-13 lead, and seems to be headed for an incredible finish.