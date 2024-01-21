 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Josh Allen goes Superman mode to fire laser touchdown pass vs. Chiefs in 2024 NFL Playoffs

Josh Allen put the Bills on his back.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills are giving us another NFL Playoffs thriller in their 2024 AFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday night. The two teams are trading touchdowns into the second half, with Travis Kelce lighting up the scoreboard for KC, and Josh Allen putting the Bills on his back.

After Kelce’s second TD put the Chiefs in front in the third quarter, Allen responded with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that put the ball in the end zone and gave the Bills the lead again. One third-and-goal from the Kansas City 13-yard-line, Allen scrambled outside the pocket and fired a laser to wide receiver Khalil Shakir for a touchdown. Watch the play:

Shakir’s touchdown put the Bills up, 24-20, against the Chiefs. The Chiefs immediately answered with a touchdown to take the lead again.

Here are some stats on the throw:

Here’s the TD in slow motion:

Allen and Patrick Mahomes are each putting on a show, and we should be set for another classic ending.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...