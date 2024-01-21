Josh Allen goes Superman mode to fire laser touchdown pass vs. Chiefs in 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills are giving us another NFL Playoffs thriller in their 2024 AFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday night. The two teams are trading touchdowns into the second half, with Travis Kelce lighting up the scoreboard for KC, and Josh Allen putting the Bills on his back.

After Kelce’s second TD put the Chiefs in front in the third quarter, Allen responded with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that put the ball in the end zone and gave the Bills the lead again. One third-and-goal from the Kansas City 13-yard-line, Allen scrambled outside the pocket and fired a laser to wide receiver Khalil Shakir for a touchdown. Watch the play:

Shakir’s touchdown put the Bills up, 24-20, against the Chiefs. The Chiefs immediately answered with a touchdown to take the lead again.

Here are some stats on the throw:

Josh Allen & Khalil Shakir (13-yd TD)



QB Speed at Throw: 12.93 mph

Distance From Sideline: 0.3 yds

Completion Probability: 26.0%



L'Jarius Sneed was the nearest defender on the play, his first TD allowed in coverage since Week 15, 2022.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/jQzPX3x8HK — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 22, 2024

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL Playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here’s the TD in slow motion:

Allen and Patrick Mahomes are each putting on a show, and we should be set for another classic ending.