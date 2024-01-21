Bills fans pelted Patrick Mahomes with snowballs after Chiefs win in NFL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills have endured some pretty brutal playoff heartbreaks, but this one is really going to sting.

With 8:23 left in the fourth quarter of their Divisional Round showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo got the ball down 27-24 with a chance for Josh Allen to finally get that elusive win over Patrick Mahomes.

Perhaps how the drive started was a sign of the heartbreak to come, as Allen dropped back and threw a deep strike to Stefon Diggs, but the All-Pro wideout saw the ball go right through his hands. Had he hauled it in, Buffalo would have been in the red zone with eight minutes left and in great shape to at least tie the game, but if not, still have plenty of time to get the ball back.

Despite the drop, the Bills would go on to have a long drive that ate up most of the remaining clock and ended up making it to the Chiefs 25-yard line.

But on 3rd & 9 with 1:55 to go, Allen was pressured into throwing the ball away, leaving the Bills with a chance to tie the game on the foot of Tyler Bass.

Sadly, Bass’ kick would hook wide right, and the Chiefs would run out the clock to escape with the 27-24 victory.

With the win, Mahomes advanced to his sixth AFC Championship in his six years as a starting NFL QB. He finished the game 17/23 passing for 215 yards and two scores while rushing six times for 19 yards.

As you can imagine, Bills fans were distraught with how the game ended, and a few of them let their emotions get the best of them.

After doing a postgame interview with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, Mahomes was pelted with snowballs by several Bills fans while attempting to exit the field. Snowballs were being thrown throughout the game, especially in the end zone, so while unfortunate, it wasn’t surprising to see after the game ended.

Mahomes was dodging snowballs while running off the field



: @gifdsports pic.twitter.com/G8in6MktwF — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 22, 2024

pic.twitter.com/WxCgrtLbd1 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 22, 2024

Losing sucks, but there’s no place for this at any level of sports.