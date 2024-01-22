NFL Draft 2024: Updated order after Divisional Round

Just four teams are left standing in pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy this season.
And only those four teams still do not know where they will be picking in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now that the best weekend of NFL football is in the rear-view mirror, 28 of the 32 spots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft are now locked into place. Picks 29 and 30 will be decided next weekend, and then the final two spots will be solidified with the result of Super Bowl 58.
Below is the current order for the first round of the upcoming draft.
Note: With the conclusion of the Divisional Round, the first 28 picks are now set. The remaining four selections are slotted in accordance with their playoff seeding, assuming the higher seeds win each game. The final two picks are slotted in accordance with their regular season record.
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
24. Dallas Cowboys
Divisional Round Teams
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
28. Buffalo Bills
Conference Championship Teams
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Detroit Lions
Super Bowl Teams
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Baltimore Ravens
