NFL Draft 2024: Updated order after Divisional Round

Just four teams are left standing in pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy this season.

And only those four teams still do not know where they will be picking in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now that the best weekend of NFL football is in the rear-view mirror, 28 of the 32 spots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft are now locked into place. Picks 29 and 30 will be decided next weekend, and then the final two spots will be solidified with the result of Super Bowl 58.

Below is the current order for the first round of the upcoming draft.

Note: With the conclusion of the Divisional Round, the first 28 picks are now set. The remaining four selections are slotted in accordance with their playoff seeding, assuming the higher seeds win each game. The final two picks are slotted in accordance with their regular season record.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

24. Dallas Cowboys

Divisional Round Teams

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)

28. Buffalo Bills

Conference Championship Teams

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Detroit Lions

Super Bowl Teams

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Baltimore Ravens