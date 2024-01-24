Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL.

Amidst years of rumors regarding a potential return to the professional game, Harbaugh remained at the University of Michigan, where he finally delivered a national championship earlier this month. Now, with that chapter closed, an new one begins, as he will take over as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers:

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN.



The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening. pic.twitter.com/e937qd03hP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

Speculation grew in recent weeks over a potential return to the NFL, and Harbaugh himself was rather coy about his future ahead of both the Rose Bowl and the National Championship Game. After Michigan defeated Washington in the title game Harbaugh began to take meetings with NFL teams, including an interview with the Atlanta Falcons. There were reports that Harbaugh was to have a second interview with Atlanta, but that is not off the table.

Instead he’ll step into perhaps the most attractive head coaching job available in the NFL, due in large part to the presence of Justin Herbert in Los Angeles.

In Herbert, Harbaugh has the quarterback already. Now he’ll have to try and guide this team which is filled with talent and promise to be more than media darlings each offseason.

As for Herbert, he’ll get a chance to learn under Harbaugh, who has shown an ability to develop quarterbacks and cater his offenses to what his signal callers do best.