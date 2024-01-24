Oscar nominations if everything was NFL football

It’s Oscar season, and to be honest we’re feeling a little left out. Our entertainment writing brethren get to talk about nods, snubs and the miscarriage of cinema justice — while we’re stuck with arguments over whether Brock Purdy is elite.
The NFL has more than enough drama to have its own Academy Awards, so we sat down as a panel to agree on the best examples of each category in the sport.
Best picture: Football (Taylor’s Version)
It’s not for everyone, but there’s no double that Football (Taylor’s Version) took the NFL by storm this year.
Best actor: Skip Bayless for Throwing My Cowboys’ Gear Away or Frustrations With An Automatic Trash Can
I am DONE with these gutless, heartless, playoff frauds.pic.twitter.com/IKYYHb2HZD— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024
A scintillating performance that starts being the worst acting job of the year, and then becomes a tale of one man’s struggles with technology.
Best supporting actor: Dom DiSandro for Big Dom’s Wild Ride
Everyone needs a director of security who is willing to fight anyone, and everyone for his team.
Best director: Mike McDaniel, The Swaggy Nerd
Mike McDaniel’s Miami glow up has turned him into a weird poker player.
International film: Role Player’s Delight by the weird British NFL fans
I was unprepared for the camera to pan to this person pic.twitter.com/V1NLn0uxHS— Carbie (@nuclearcarly) October 8, 2023
This horror movie caught us all off guard and rocked us to our core.
Visual effects: The Detroit Lions, for Sam LaPorta’s trick play
Razzle dazzle for the @Lions touchdown!— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
Sam LaPorta's second of the day ️
: #CARvsDET on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxi72 pic.twitter.com/1zVnHJioPD
Just beautiful work here.
Costume design: New York Jets players Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald, and Bryce Huff for A Naruto Halloween
Here comes the Akatsuki. ⚔️— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
: #NYJvsNYG — 1pm ET on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ca7LYOy7E0
The Akatsuki have never looked so good.
Animated short: CJ Stroud and the Texans, Squabble
Can confirm C.J. Stroud likes to Squabble.— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023
: #TBvsHOU on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/laMpNaKoej
You know a celebration is good when everyone in the NFL starts doing it as soon as you debut it. The Squabble is now synonymous with Stroud and the Texans.
Animated feature: Miami Dolphins for Rollercoaster
It was the seatbelts for us pic.twitter.com/zMBkcIxDbt— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2023
This captured the childlike glee and imagination of a day at the theme park in a way no other celebration did.
Editing: The Lions and Chargers for Splicing Austin Ekeler into a Lions sandwich
Putting this together is takes craft and skill. Really captured the anguish of the moment.
Best Makeup and hair: Andy Reid in Journaux d’une Moustache Gelée (Diaries of a Frozen Mustache)
Andy Reid frozen mustache update: pic.twitter.com/ipkzpwKcoo— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
It looks so real that it might as well be real ice.
