Kayshon Boutte really tried to hide his illegal gambling under the name ‘kayshonboutte7’

Kayshon Boutte of the New England Patriots was arrested in Louisiana on Thursday after state police were informed by a gambling company that their records showed that over 8,900 bets were placed by a prohibited individual.

Boutte was charged with one felony count of computer fraud, and one misdemeanor count of gambling underage. Details from the affidavit were truly stunning. Boutte’s bets ran the gamut from teams around the NCAA, to the NFL, including bets on his own LSU Tigers, where he was a player at the time.

The receiver did nothing to hide his identity, allegedly using his own name as his usernames on sportsbooks.

Kayshon Boutte allegedly didn’t do much to hide his illegal gambling.



While placing more than 8,900 bets while underage (including some on his LSU football team) he used accounts with the username “kayshonboutte7” and “kayshonboutte01” according to the affidavit. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 25, 2024

Records claim that in 2022 and 2023 Boutte placed over $636,000 in bets — losing a total of $81,000 in the process. The receiver also placed specific bets on himself, which didn’t go well.

Kayshon Boutte bet he would score a touchdown and rack up 82.5 yards against Florida State on Sept. 4, 2022. Part of an eight-leg parlay.



He didn't hit on either. https://t.co/AmVTGx2Jt0 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) January 25, 2024

It’s unclear at this time how the NFL will respond to the arrest. In the past players have been suspended for placing bets at team facilities or betting on NFL games, both of which are banned — but this is the first arrest a current NFL player has faced an arrest for past illegal activity for gambling.

Neither the NFL, nor the Patriots have released statements regarding Boutte’s arrest at this time.

It’s been a rollercoaster for Kayshon Boutte, to put it mildly. Boutte was pegged as the next great LSU receiver following a stunning freshman season where he finished with over 700 yards receiving and five touchdowns. It was thought he’d continue to progress and become a Top 10 pick, cementing his legacy alongside Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase as recent legendary Tigers receivers. That progression never happened, and Boutte became a mediocre prospect by the time he left school, eventually becoming a sixth round pick in 2023, and finishing his rookie season with two catches for 19 yards.

With a new era dawning in New England under Jerod Mayo, paired with new off-field controversy surrounding Boutte, it’s unclear what his status will be in the NFL as we approach training camp.