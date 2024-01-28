Travis Kelce tossed Justin Tucker’s helmet out of the way in Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens don’t need any extra motivation ahead of their showdown in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. Kansas City is two wins away from its third Super Bowl of the Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce/Andy Reid era. Lamar Jackson is on the precipice of his first ever Super Bowl appearance, and he needs to go through the defending champs to get there.

The Ravens and Chiefs gave us some unexpected pregame beef anyway as the teams warmed up before kickoff. As Mahomes was going through his warmup drills near the goal line, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was stretching in the same area with his helmet and football stand just off the side. Kelce saw Tucker’s equipment in Mahomes’ way, and booted his stuff out of the area. Watch the video here:

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

This video doesn’t just show the intensity heading into the game, it also shows the historic talent on display. Mahomes may be on his way to being the best QB ever, Tucker is considered the best kicker ever, and Kelce has a case for being the best tight end ever.

Ravens-Chiefs is going to be so good.