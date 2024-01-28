Lamar Jackson completed a pass to himself in wild Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship play

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are both already making incredible plays during the first half of the 2024 AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. This game feels like it’s going to be an all-time classic between two Hall of Fame quarterbacks in their absolute prime, and somehow it keeps getting better and better.

With the Chiefs ahead by a touchdown midway through the second quarter, Jackson pulled off one of the wildest plays you will ever see in a game of this magnitude. Jackson dropped back to pass, had his throw batted into the air by a Chiefs lineman, and then chased it down and caught it for a 13-yard gain.

Here’s how it looked in the box score: 2nd & 5 at BAL 18 (5:38 - 2nd) (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass short middle to L.Jackson to BLT 31 for 13 yards (D.Tranquill).

Here’s how it looked on video:

Jackson is on his way to a second MVP award, but he’s still never made the Super Bowl. To get there, he needs to go through the defending champs and the best quarterback of his generation in Mahomes.

The stakes have never been higher, and Ravens-Chiefs is delivering.