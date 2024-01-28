NFL Draft 2024: Updated order ahead of Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 is set.
So too are the first 30 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now that the Conference Championship games are over, the first 30 picks of the upcoming NFL Draft are locked into place. With their losses on Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens now slot into picks 29 and 30, respectively.
Super Bowl Sunday will decide whether it is the San Francisco 49ers, or the Kansas City Chiefs, who close out the first round next spring.
With a shiny new Lombardi Trophy in their trophy case.
Note: With the conclusion of the Conference Championship games, the first 30 picks are now set. The final two spots will be determined by Super Bowl 58. For the moment they are slotted in based on their record this season.
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
24. Dallas Cowboys
Divisional Round Teams
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
28. Buffalo Bills
Conference Championship Teams
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl Teams
Loading comments...