NFL Draft 2024: Updated order ahead of Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 is set.

So too are the first 30 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now that the Conference Championship games are over, the first 30 picks of the upcoming NFL Draft are locked into place. With their losses on Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens now slot into picks 29 and 30, respectively.

Super Bowl Sunday will decide whether it is the San Francisco 49ers, or the Kansas City Chiefs, who close out the first round next spring.

With a shiny new Lombardi Trophy in their trophy case.

Note: With the conclusion of the Conference Championship games, the first 30 picks are now set. The final two spots will be determined by Super Bowl 58. For the moment they are slotted in based on their record this season.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

24. Dallas Cowboys

Divisional Round Teams

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)

28. Buffalo Bills

Conference Championship Teams

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl Teams

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. San Francisco 49ers

