Instant Super Bowl predictions for Chiefs vs. 49ers winner

Super Bowl 58 is set.

Representing the AFC? The Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps Patrick Mahomes and company truly are inevitable, because during a season where it felt like the Chiefs were a step behind the rest of the AFC, they ran through the gauntlet to get to the Super Bowl. After knocking off the Miami Dolphins — one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses — at home the Chiefs ran through Josh Allen and the Bills, as well as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, on the road to advance to their second-straight Super Bowl.

They’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers, who despite trailing 24-7 at halftime roared back in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points en route to their 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions. After losing in the NFC Championship game a season ago, when Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury early against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers are now back in the Super Bowl.

We will have two whole weeks to dive into this matchup, and we will, from every possible angle. But right now, here is where our heads are at, with some snap predictions for Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl predictions Chiefs vs. 49ers

Chiefs 27, 49ers 24

These two organizations met a few years ago in Super Bowl LIV, but there have certainly been some changes and upgrades since then. For example, the 49ers now look to Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey on the offensive side of the ball. However, the Chiefs have made a pretty big upgrade as well, on the defensive side of the ball. That unit will prove huge on Super Bowl Sunday. — Mark Schofield

Chiefs 24, 49ers 21

While I am of the belief that we place far too much importance on high-level QB play while diminishing the impact of other players on the field, I think I’m going to pick the Chiefs in this one. Steve Spagnuolo has been coaching this defense at an extremely high level, and they can force turnovers out of any QB that they play. While the 49ers’ offense has been able to find answers on multiple occasions this year, QB Brock Purdy’s play in the playoffs has been up and down to say the least. The Chiefs force you to play absolutely perfect, and I think the 49ers are going to make a few more mistakes than the Chiefs.

Chiefs 20, 49ers 17

This new-look Chiefs team is all about defense in the wildest way, and I can’t help but feel like they have the ability to win this one dirty. If you can contain Lamar Jackson, you can contain Brock Purdy — and I like the Kansas City defensive line’s chances to at least limit Christian McCaffrey’s impact. A year ago I’m not sure I would have pegged the Chiefs as being a team who could a dirty game, this year feels different. Ultimately Kansas City goes back-to-back and we’ll hear again about how nobody believed in the Chiefs. — James Dator