Chiefs lose key player for Super Bowl after surprising injury announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl 58 with a stunning 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. But looking ahead to their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers their defense received a blow on Monday, as pass rusher Charles Omenihu was ruled out of Super Bowl after suffering an ACL tear in the AFC Championship Game.

Omenihu shared this on social media on Monday after the news broke:

Prior to suffering the injury, Omenihu delivered a key play early in the game, as he worked his way to quarterback Lamar Jackson for this strip-sack:

Including the playoffs. Omenihu notched ten sacks for the Chiefs this season, nine of those coming in the regular season and this sack of Jackson his lone sack of the postseason.

Omenihu signed with the Chiefs as a free agent this past offseason, after spending the better half of the past two years in the NFC.

With the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead of suiting up to take on his former team in Super Bowl 58, it appears that Omenihu will now be watching from the sidelines.