How Taylor Swift can make Super Bowl in Las Vegas after Eras Tour show in Japan

There’s a lot of confusion behind what Taylor Swift will be doing on Super Bowl Sunday. Naturally she wants to be in Las Vegas to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce try to win his third championship ring, but she already has a commitment in Japan at the Tokyo Dome on February 10, as part of the international leg of her “Eras Tour.”

This has led to all sorts of number crunching on how Taylor could perform on Saturday night, finish in time to catch a flight back to the United States, and make it to Las Vegas in time for kickoff.

In reality people are really overthinking this, or underthinking it — because it’s really not that big of a rush because of the international date line.

So, when is Taylor’s concert in Japan?

Swift performs at 6 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Saturday, February 10. However, Japan is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time in the USA, and 17 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time, which Las Vegas falls in.

So this means that while Taylor’s concert is on Saturday night, here in the USA it’s actually taking place at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. Considering the full “Eras” setlist is 3hr 15 mins she’s wrapping things up before most people are awake.

What about the flight time?

This is where things get vaguely interesting, because honestly — we don’t really know. We have to assume Taylor is flying private, but the vast majority of private jets don’t have the range to make it from Tokyo to Las Vegas non-stop.

The accepted flight time is 12 hr 30, with a single layover. If she’s on a jet that can make it non-stop then it’s 10 hr 30.

So what timeline are we looking at?

It’s really not that bad. Taylor can finish her concert, have a few hours to decompress, then board her flight at 7:15 a.m. Las Vegas local time.

If we assume it’s a flight with a layover for refueling that still puts Taylor in Las Vegas by 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night before the Super Bowl. More than ample time to relax, get dinner, shake a little of that jet lag and be ready for the game on Sunday.

So it’s not a big deal at all, and we can absolutely assume Taylor will be there in time to watch Travis play — then she heads back on tour to Australia. It’s a lot of international travel, but love is worth it.