San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel should be a lock for all sorts of Super Bowl prop bets

The Super Bowl is in a week and a half and somehow I have made it without seeing any suggestions on prop bets to take at DraftKings Sportsbook. What the heck.

I consider this a personal offense as prop bets are among the very best parts about the Super Bowl and I need at least 10 days to line things up to lose in the least heartbreaking way possible. Since none of my friends have had any advice for me along these lines I sought out the advice of a professional... Kay Adams from Up & Adams.

Among other things - the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, the Super Bowl in general - Kay and I discussed potential prop bets and how it always makes sense to take the over on anything related to San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (a frequent guest of Kay’s on her show). You can watch our entire conversation below on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. You can also listen to it on Wednesday’s edition of The SB Nation NFL Show.

Kay spoke to us on behalf of her involvement with P&G and P&G Battle of the Paddles. She will be hosting this year’s P&G Battle of the Paddles streaming LIVE from Las Vegas on Overtime SZN’’s YouTube Channel beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

In preparation for P&G Battle of the Paddles, P&G and Lowe’s P&G are serving up some big deals! From now through April, fans can receive $10 off by spending $50 or more on P&G products like Bounty, Charmin, Swiffer and Tide at Lowe’s stores. Visit Lowes.com/PGBuy50Get10 for more details.

You can watch Kay every weekday on her show Up & Adams (subscribe on YouTube here) and she mentioned in our conversation that she is hopeful to catch up with Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb next week so it will certainly be fascinating to see what he has to say as well as her other guests throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl.